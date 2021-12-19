Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $262.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

