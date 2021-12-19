TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 527.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

