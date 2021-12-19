Motco Has $87,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Motco reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Allstate were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

