SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $353.63 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $297.42 and a 52 week high of $365.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

