Busey Wealth Management Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

