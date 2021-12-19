TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 212 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $381.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.56 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

