Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SEHCF stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 32,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,694. Sweet Earth has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.