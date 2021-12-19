Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SEHCF stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 32,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,694. Sweet Earth has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

