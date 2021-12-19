Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in November

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROIUF remained flat at $$0.21 on Friday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,801. Route1 has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Get Route1 alerts:

Route1 Company Profile

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.