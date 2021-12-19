Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,394,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 3,809,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of SHWGF stock remained flat at $$1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

