Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,394,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 3,809,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of SHWGF stock remained flat at $$1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
