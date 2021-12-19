Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

