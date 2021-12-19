Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Amundi acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after buying an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,358,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $211.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.30. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

