Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,396 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $150.83 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $158.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.