Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $994,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $932.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,030.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $810.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

