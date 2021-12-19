Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

