iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.