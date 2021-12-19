Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

CACI International stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.79. 401,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.08 and its 200 day moving average is $265.20. CACI International has a 52 week low of $215.18 and a 52 week high of $290.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CACI International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

