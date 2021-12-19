Zacks: Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report $347.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.60 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $336.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.24.

Shares of IPGP traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.77. 603,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,968. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

