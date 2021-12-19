Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

