Strong Tower Advisory Services Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,347,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $331.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

