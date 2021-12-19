Strong Tower Advisory Services Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,347,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $331.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.
BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
