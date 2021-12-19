Center For Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.12 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $89.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

