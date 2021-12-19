Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

