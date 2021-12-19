Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,036. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.