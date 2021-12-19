Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 93 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $252.98 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.79 and its 200-day moving average is $261.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

