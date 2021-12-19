Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Short Interest Update

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of TGTNF remained flat at $$0.57 during midday trading on Friday. Tungsten has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Tungsten

Tungsten Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electronic invoice delivery, supply chain finance, and spend analytics technology services. It operates through the following segments: Tungsten Network, Tungsten Network Finance, and Corporate. The Tungsten Network segment offers e-invoicing and spend analytics.

