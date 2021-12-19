Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,068,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNRY remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,993,763. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Solar Energy Initiatives
Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.