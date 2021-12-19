Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVLT remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 31,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,859. Sunvault Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Sunvault Energy alerts:

Sunvault Energy Company Profile

Sunvault Energy, Inc engages in energy generation and storage. It operates through the following segments Recycling Services, Services Rig & Software Revenue, and Transportation Services. The company platform technologies include PolyCell, All-in-One, and Vertical Solar Appliance. Sunvault Energy was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sunvault Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunvault Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.