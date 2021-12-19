$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.29. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 766.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

