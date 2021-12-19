Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 122 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $223.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

