Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $271.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average is $272.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.21 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

