Short Interest in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expands By 23.8%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,960,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 11,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $69,590,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

