Short Interest in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expands By 23.8%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,960,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 11,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.74.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $69,590,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
