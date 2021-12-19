Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.65. 6,886,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

