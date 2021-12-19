$267.89 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will report $267.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $996.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Snap One stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 420,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,129. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

