$267.89 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will report $267.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $996.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap One.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million.
Snap One stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 420,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,129. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
