Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Short Interest Up 24.0% in November

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 959,600 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $23.02 on Friday. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

