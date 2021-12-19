Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Boosted by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.