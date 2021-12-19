Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $730,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,558 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $39.20 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

