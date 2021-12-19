Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 369 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

Best Buy stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.