Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 3,845 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $384.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.05.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

