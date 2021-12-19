Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $31.09 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,892.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,737.71. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

