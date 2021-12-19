Fermata Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

