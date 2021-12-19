Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.