Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 0.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $251.22 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

