Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average of $143.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

