Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,904.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,770.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

