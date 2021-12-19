Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $117.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.84. 5,237,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. Lennar has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

