HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $147.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE HEI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 791,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average is $136.92. HEICO has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

