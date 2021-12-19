iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

