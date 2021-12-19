Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 415 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up about 2.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 73,785 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 361,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $400,000.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

