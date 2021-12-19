Terril Brothers Inc. Has $18.87 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 4.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nutrien worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,959.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,129,000 after acquiring an additional 677,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

