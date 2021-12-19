Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $487.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $496.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.