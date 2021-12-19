Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

